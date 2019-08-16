Gold may fall into $1,483-$1,503/oz range – techs (Adds comments, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng Aug 16 (Reuters) – Gold fell 1% on Friday hurt by an uptickin equity markets and the dollar, but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Best Near-Term Gain Prospect: Silver’s AGQ, Gold’s UGL, Or Tech’s TQQQ - August 16, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as equities rise, but eyes 3rd weekly gain - August 16, 2019
- Gold Resource Corp: Commercial Production Pending At Isabella Pearl - August 16, 2019