PRECIOUS-Gold falls 1% as U.S. economic stimulus hopes lift dollar

Gold prices fell 1% on Tuesday, retreating from the previous session’s 7-year high as U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledge to take steps to cushion the economy from the coronavirus eased some worries …
