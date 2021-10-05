PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar benefits from subdued risk appetite

Gold prices fell on Tuesday as the dollar gained ground as some investors sought refuge from a wider selloff in equities driven by concerns over the hit to economic activity from soaring energy prices …
