“Blue wave” likely to lift gold prices – analyst * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: (Updates prices) By Eileen Soreng Oct 13 (Reuters) – Gold edged lower on Tuesday as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls as dollar rebounds, investors eye U.S. stimulus - October 13, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold lingers below $1,900 as dollar holds firm - October 13, 2020
- Silver: Like Gold On Steroids - October 13, 2020