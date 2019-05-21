Dollar index near one-month high (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, comments) May 21 (Reuters) – Gold prices dropped on Tuesday to thelowest in more than two weeks, as the dollar …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold falls below 2-week low on strong dollar, stocks
Dollar index near one-month high (New throughout, updates prices, market activity, comments) May 21 (Reuters) – Gold prices dropped on Tuesday to thelowest in more than two weeks, as the dollar …