Gold broke out of its recent trading range this week after slipping below its $1,267 200-day moving average. Since mid-October, prices had stayed between $1,265 and $1,300 an ounce as investors poured money into the stock market, which hit a series of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-month low as firmer dollar sparks range break - December 7, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls below trading range, touches 4-month low as dollar firms - December 7, 2017
- Gold Prices Tumble 1% as Tax Reform Optimism Lifts Dollar - December 7, 2017