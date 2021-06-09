Gold dropped on Tuesday as a firmer dollar countered a slip in U.S. Treasury yields as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s timeline to taper …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold falls on stronger dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data
Gold dropped on Tuesday as a firmer dollar countered a slip in U.S. Treasury yields as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve’s timeline to taper …