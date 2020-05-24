PRECIOUS-Gold falls to 1-week low on hopes of economic recovery

Gold fell more than 1% on Thursday to a one-week low as hopes for a recovery from economic damage inflicted by coronavirus-induced restrictions dented bullion’s safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was down 1 …
