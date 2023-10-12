Gold held firm near two-week highs on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields stumbled on the Federal Reserve’s cautious approach on interest rates and ahead of a key inflation report that could offer more clarity on future policy path.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firm ahead of US CPI data on cautious Fed approach - October 11, 2023
- Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Rio Tinto Limited (OtherRTNTF) and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) - October 11, 2023
- Gold price unchanged at Rs 58,300, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 72,100 - October 11, 2023