Aug 31 (Reuters) – Gold prices firmed near one-month highs on Thursday as a fresh set of soft U.S. data added to expectations that the Federal Reserve will pause rake hikes this year, although …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firm near one-month highs with US inflation data on tap - August 31, 2023
- UAE: Gold prices drop slightly in early trade - August 31, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices Rise On August 31; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - August 31, 2023