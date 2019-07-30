PRECIOUS-Gold firms ahead of expected Fed interest rate cut

July 30 (Reuters) – Gold prices firmed on Tuesday ahead of a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve where it is expected to signal how big an interest rate cut the world’s biggest economy could take. …
