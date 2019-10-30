PRECIOUS-Gold firms ahead of likely Fed rate cut; weak stocks lend support

Oct 30 (Reuters) – Gold prices firmed on Wednesday as a possible delay in U.S.-China trade deal stalled a rally in equities, while investors shifted focus to a U.S. central bank meeting later in the …
