Sept 8 (Reuters) – Gold firmed on Friday buoyed by a slight retreat in the dollar, while investors hunkered down for more economic data next week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike plans. Spot gold inched 0.3% higher at $1,925.19 per ounce by 09:53 a.m. EDT (1353 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,949.30.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar rally cools, traders eye more Fed cues - September 8, 2023
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Precious Metal Should You Invest in Now? - September 8, 2023
- Sovereign Gold Bond issue price fixed at Rs 5,923 per gram; subscription to open on Sep 11 - September 8, 2023