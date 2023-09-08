Sept 8 (Reuters) – Gold firmed on Friday buoyed by a slight retreat in the dollar, while investors hunkered down for more economic data next week to gauge the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike plans. Spot gold inched 0.3% higher at $1,925.19 per ounce by 09:53 a.m. EDT (1353 GMT). U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,949.30.

