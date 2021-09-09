Sept 9 (Reuters) – Gold prices firmed on Thursday after three straight sessions of losses as the dollar rally paused and investors’ focus turned to the European Central Bank’s meeting which is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms as dollar stalls in run-up to ECB verdict - September 9, 2021
- Why I think the Greatland Gold share price is undervalued - September 9, 2021
- Gold, Silver Price Today: Cost Of Precious Metals Tumble, Know Today’s Rates - September 9, 2021