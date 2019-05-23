PRECIOUS-Gold firms as equities sink; strong dollar caps gains

May 23 (Reuters) – Gold prices firmed on Thursday, supported by a slide in equity markets amid fresh trade tensions, but a strong dollar kept a lid on gains as investors flocked to the safe-haven U.S. …
