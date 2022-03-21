PRECIOUS-Gold firms as Ukraine crisis bolsters appeal, higher yields cap gains

Gold prices edged up on Monday as fighting in Ukraine buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset, although strength in U.S. bond yields restricted bullion’s gains. Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,926.46 per …
