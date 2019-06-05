June 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding near the three-month high it touched in the previous session, as the dollar weakened on rising prospects of a rate cut by the U.S. …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 3-month peak as Fed rate cut expectations grow
June 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, holding near the three-month high it touched in the previous session, as the dollar weakened on rising prospects of a rate cut by the U.S. …