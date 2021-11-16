Gold is able to defend its ground against the dollar – analyst Nov 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Tuesday, holding close to an over five-month peak hit in the previous session as investors feared …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 5-month peak on persistent inflation bets - November 16, 2021
- What Does Inflation Surge Mean for Gold, Stocks, & the US Dollar? – MKT Call: Macro - November 16, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Slip on Strong Dollar Gains - November 16, 2021