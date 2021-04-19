Gold prices rose on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a softer dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal. April 19 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold firms near 7-week high on weaker dollar, lower yields
Gold prices rose on Monday, hovering near a seven-week peak hit in the previous session, as a softer dollar and a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields lifted demand for the safe-haven metal. April 19 …