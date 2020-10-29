PRECIOUS-Gold firms on U.S. election, economic uncertainty; dollar strength caps gains

Gold edged up on Thursday after a plunge in the previous session as surging global coronavirus cases and fears of a contested U.S. presidential election spurred demand, although a strong dollar capped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Futures: Downside appears capped - October 29, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades flat above Rs 50,400; deploy buy on dips - October 29, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears eye a decisive break below $1871 – Confluence Detector - October 29, 2020