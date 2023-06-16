Dollar near one-month low, down 0.1% * Gold ETF outflows due to more interest in stock market – analyst (Adds comments, updates prices and details by 1217 GMT) By Seher Dareen June 16 (Reuters) – Gold rose on Friday as the dollar hovered near a month’s low,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms on weaker dollar, yet limited by Fed rate hike path - June 16, 2023
- How to buy gold bars and coins - June 16, 2023
- Gold set for weekly dip on prospects of more rate hikes - June 16, 2023