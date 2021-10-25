PRECIOUS-Gold flat after last session’s retreat from 1-1/2-month high

Gold prices held steady on Monday after cutting gains in the prior session on U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s comment that inflation could ease next year and the central bank was on track …
