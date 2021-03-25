The dollar hit a fresh four-month high to the euro on Thursday amid worries about Europe’s third COVID-19 wave and potential U.S. tax hikes. [USD/] * U.S. Treasury yields dipped after the Treasury saw …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold flat as dollar advances on rising Europe virus woes - March 24, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as dollar advances on rising Europe virus woes - March 24, 2021
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rose as Durable Goods Orders Slide - March 24, 2021