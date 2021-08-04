PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors await direction from U.S. jobs data

Gold prices were flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, with investors awaiting signals from U.S. jobs data on the labour market recovery that could influence the Federal Reserve’s tapering plans.
