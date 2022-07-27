Fed interest rate decision due at 1800 GMT * Rate hikes could send gold below $1,700/oz – analyst * Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields firm (Adds comments and details) By Bharat Gautam July 27 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD stays in a charted territory ahead of Fed policy - July 27, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors mark time ahead of Fed outcome - July 27, 2022
- Gold price today, July 27: Check rates of yellow metal in Delhi, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Kanpur, Kerala and other cities - July 27, 2022