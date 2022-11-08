Gold prices were listless on Tuesday as investors held to the sidelines ahead of key U.S. inflation figures, which are likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike narrative.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold flat as investors seek direction from U.S. inflation data - November 7, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD prints hidden bearish divergence below $1,700, US inflation eyed - November 7, 2022
- ‘Attractive risk-reward’: Gold to rally by a double-digit percentage in 2023, UBS says - November 7, 2022
Discussion about this post