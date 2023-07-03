Gold fell 2.2% in June and 2.5% in Q2 Dollar close to two-week highs By Seher Dareen July 3 (Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed on Monday as a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on bullion’s appeal, …
