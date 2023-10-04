Oct 4 (Reuters) – Gold prices headed back towards seven-month lows on Wednesday as the ascending dollar and bond yields after strong U.S. jobs data kept markets expectant of further monetary policy tightening, while palladium slipped to its weakest level …
