Sept 16 (Reuters) – Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Monday as investors scurried for safe-haven assets after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities risked disrupting global energy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as attacks on Saudi oil plants lift safe-haven bets - September 15, 2019
- Sandstorm Gold: An Excellent Opportunity To Buy The Stock At A Discount - September 15, 2019
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Likely to Weaken if Fed is Dovish on Future Rate Cuts - September 15, 2019