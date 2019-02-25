PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar sags against yuan on China tariffs delay

Feb 25 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Monday as the dollar fell against the yuan after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, while palladium surged …
