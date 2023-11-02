Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar and bond yields slipped after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and acknowledged the tighter financial conditions faced by businesses and households.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as dollar, yields slip after Fed keeps rates steady - November 2, 2023
- Gold price trades with modest intraday gains, lacks follow-through buying - November 2, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on November 2: What are latest rates in your city? - November 1, 2023