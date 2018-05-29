PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Italy crisis drives safe-haven buying

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as political turmoil in Italy and concerns over Sino-U.S. trade conflict spurred safe-haven demand. * Spot gold had risen 0.3 percent to $1,301.98 per ounce by 0125 GMT.
