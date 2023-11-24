U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; labor market still slowing U.S. 10-year Treasury yields at two-month low U.S. consumers’ inflation outlook rise for 2nd month – UMich Spot gold may revisit Nov. 21 high of $2,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as lower US dollar, bond yields lift sentiment - November 23, 2023
- Gold and silver prices on November 24: Check latest rates for your city - November 23, 2023
- Gold steadies; poised for second weekly gain on weaker dollar - November 23, 2023