Gold prices edged higher on Thursday as Treasury yields retreated, although gains were limited after stronger U.S. economic data bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will retain its hawkish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls target $1,735 as focus shifts to US NFP – Confluence Detector - October 5, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Treasury yields dip; hawkish Fed caps upside - October 5, 2022
- Gold, Copper Rally Eases as Fed Downplays Pivot Hopes - October 5, 2022