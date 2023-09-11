Silver up after an over 5% drop last week Platinum near 3-week lows after 7% drop last week (Adds comments, details, graphic and updates prices, as 0313 GMT) Sept 11 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold and silver prices on September 11: Check latest rates in your city - September 11, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains as US inflation data takes centre stage this week - September 11, 2023
- Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Opens Today: 5 Day Window To Buy Gold At Low Prices, Check Issue Price, Special Discounts - September 11, 2023