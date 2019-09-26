Sept 26 (Reuters) – Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as investors resorted to bargain hunting after a sharp drop in the previous session, although a firm dollar limited the gains. FUNDAMENTALS * …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains ground on bargain hunting, strong dollar caps gains - September 25, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Tumble as Safe Haven Bid Declines - September 25, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Testing Key Support Cluster at $1510.80 to $1510.70 - September 25, 2019