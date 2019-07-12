Gold up nearly 0.5% so far this week * Palladium off from 16-week highs * Spot gold biased to break support at $1,404/oz- technicals (Updates prices) July 12 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Friday and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on fresh trade tensions, Fed rate cut bets - July 12, 2019
- Gold Prices Inch Up Despite Strong Inflation, Labor Data - July 12, 2019
- Gold eases after surprise U.S. CPI jump, holds above $1,400/oz - July 11, 2019