U.S. non-farm payroll data due at 1230 GMT * Platinum on track for biggest weekly decline since May * Palladium to post weekly loss after eight straight weekly gains (Updates prices, adds comments and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- UPDATE 1-Indian gold imports hit three-year low as prices jump - October 4, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on global growth fears, watching U.S. jobs data - October 4, 2019
- Indian gold imports hit three-year low as prices jump -govt source - October 4, 2019