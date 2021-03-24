Dollar index at over two-week high * Treasury yields slip to lowest since March 16 * Powell comforts markets about inflation worries By Asha Sistla March 24 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Wednesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold gains on lower U.S. yields even as dollar holds firm
Dollar index at over two-week high * Treasury yields slip to lowest since March 16 * Powell comforts markets about inflation worries By Asha Sistla March 24 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Wednesday …