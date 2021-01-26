Gold prices firmed on Tuesday as U.S. Treasury yields eased and the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge was boosted by expectations that a large U.S. stimulus would be passed eventually. * Gold can …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on lower yields, U.S. stimulus hopes - January 25, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD’s upside appears limited amid strong US dollar, ahead of Fed - January 25, 2021
- Gold inches lower on firmer dollar, U.S. stimulus worries - January 25, 2021