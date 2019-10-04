Oct 4 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose for a fourth straight session on Friday as weak U.S. service sector survey deepened concerns over economic growth and bolstered bets of further rate cuts by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on soft U.S. service sector data, focus on jobs report - October 3, 2019
- Could Ora Gold Limited’s (ASX:OAU) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? - October 3, 2019
- Kinross Gold: This Is Great News - October 3, 2019