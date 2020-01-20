Jan 20- Gold prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Monday, after a missile attack in Yemen over the weekend fanned geopolitical concerns and boosted the metal’s safe-haven appeal, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast May Have Found Value, But Needs Catalyst to Drive It Higher - January 20, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains on Yemen attacks, China Lunar New Year buying - January 20, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower amid volatility, but may move above Rs 40K soon - January 20, 2020