Gold prices were poised for their best day in three weeks on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England indicated here they were in no rush to raise interest rates. Spot gold was up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold gleams as central banks hold off on interest rate hikes - November 4, 2021
- Muhurat Trading 2021| Gold price up Rs 571 to close at Rs 47,571/10 gm as BOE holds rates; silvers rises nearly 3% - November 4, 2021
- Gold gains ground as Treasury yields slip after Fed decision - November 4, 2021