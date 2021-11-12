Gold prices eased on Friday due to a firmer dollar but were on track for their biggest weekly gain in six months as concerns over soaring U.S. consumer prices boosted the metal’s appeal as an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in 6 mths as inflation fears balloon - November 12, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes fresh upside amid inflation risks - November 12, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD awaits acceptance above $1,870, focus on US consumer data - November 12, 2021