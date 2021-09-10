PRECIOUS-Gold heads for first weekly loss in five on Fed taper jitters

Gold prices were headed for their first weekly decline in five on Friday as bullion’s appeal was dented by U.S. dollar strength and growing jitters over the Federal Reserve’s timeline to start …
