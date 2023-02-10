Gold prices were little changed on Friday and were heading for their second straight weekly decline, as prospects of more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented bullion’s appeal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold heads for weekly loss on Fed rate-hike worries - February 9, 2023
- SGX Nifty, gold price to US dollar — factors that may impact global markets today — 10th February - February 9, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD defies bullish bias on United States Treasury yield curve inversion, US data eyed - February 9, 2023