PRECIOUS-Gold heads to first weekly gain in four weeks after Fed rise

(Updates prices) LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Gold prices on Friday held onto gains made after this week’s interest rate rise by the U.S. Federal Reserve and were set for their first weekly rise in four weeks. Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,254.45 an …
