Jan 21- Gold prices rose to a near two-week high on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven metal, amid concerns of a virus outbreak in China and tensions in the Middle East, while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold hits 2-week high on safe-haven demand - January 20, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: Violates key hurdle to hit 9-day high - January 20, 2020
- Did Changing Sentiment Drive Amani Gold’s (ASX:ANL) Share Price Down A Disastrous 95%? - January 20, 2020