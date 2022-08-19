PRECIOUS-Gold hits 3-week low as robust dollar, Fed rate-hike fears weigh

Aug 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices slipped to a three-week low on Friday and were set for their first weekly drop in five, as a stronger dollar and prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve …
