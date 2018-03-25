PRECIOUS-Gold hits 5-week high on global trade war fears

March 26 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose early Monday to a five-week high as the threat of a trade war between the United States and China drove investors to seek refuge in safe assets. * Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent in early trade to hit $1,350.76 per …
